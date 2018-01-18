LISTEN NOW

Mike Zimmer says he’s considered dressing three QBs

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 18, 2018 5:41 pm

If you ranked the remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs, you could reasonably put three Minnesota Vikings QBs ahead of everyone except Tom Brady.

With so much talent at the position between Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, there’s a chance the Vikings could dress all three QBs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

“I’ve thought about it,” Zimmer said when asked whether he could see a scenario with all three quarterbacks active.

Zimmer would not confirm whether Sam Bradford would be his quarterback. Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Bradford acted as the No. 2 QB.

Bridgewater has been practicing with the team since the middle of October, when he returned from a catestrophic knee injury suffered in late August 2016. He has only played two series’ since, both coming at the end of the Vikings’ win over Cincinnati.

The Vikings’ head coach used the quarterback situation as an example of the character of his 13-3 team.

“When [Sam] Bradford came back he said, ‘I don’t want to be a distraction, things are going good, I just want to get back out there because that’s what I like to do,’” Zimmer said. “I like to go play and practice.’ So, these guys understand the things are going pretty good so there’s no real reason to rock the boat.”

  • Cman

    I don’t think he will go that route. Better to have an extra DL or OL. Keep guys fresh on defense so they can get after Foles more. I’d also like to see the offense go on long drives to wear out their defense and keep ours fresh.

    • SM

      Wishful thinking on the long drives.

      Eagles best in league against the run. Read what Shurm said about eagles swapping defensive line to keep fresh.

      Vikes need all game run shotgun, fast accurate passes and some no huddle.

      Tough twins these two teams are.
      I give the edge to eagles on kicking, all pro OL, and home field.

      Defense even, maybe Tiny edge to vikes on coverage.
      Offense even.
      QBs even.

      Edge to Vikes on OC and receivers.

      I am hoping Foles has a worse game than Case or Sam.

      Vikes will lose FG shootout, and need turnovers and/or big play.

      • Cman

        Usually the passing game is set up by the run, however I think the Vikings gameplan will be the opposite this week. I think they will rely on the dink and dunk passing game, screen game, and occasionally deep pass to set up the run.

        Our OL is nothing to shake a stick at this year. I think it starts with them to have a good game offensively. Where we will have the advanage is that Keenum is more of a scrambler than Foles is.

        I wouldn’t call the QB’s even as I don’t believe even a little bit that the Eagles would be a 13 win team had Foles been forced to start since week 2. In fact, I don’t think the Eagles would have been in the playoffs had Foles had to start since week 2.

        All I want is for them to go into Philly, play their game, and win. I don’t care how it’s done, as long as it happens.

      • Drediock

        I generally agree with all this.
        Thing is you know what often happens when a game is touted as a game of great defenses right?
        It becomes a high scoring shootout LOL

  • Drediock

    By what braindead retarded measure do you put Teddy Bridgewater ahead of any of the other QBs currently in the playoffs? Each has already played at a higher level then Bridgewater ever has professionally.
    And people wonder why I refer to you as a shill
    Bridgewater while a good kid with potential (which to date he hasnt lived up to) doesnt even belong in the same conversation

    • Corn Bread

      If you cannot see Bridgewaters success before his injury, means you’re the only “shill” on this site. After reading many of your comments about the Vikings QBs, I think you just have a problem with black QBs.

      • requisition2000

        I second that. In fact, it’s pretty much a certainty at this point.

        What’s more, it’s like they think it isn’t obvious. It is obvious, it’s totally ghetto, and it’s unacceptable.

        Facts is facts. As if we are supposed to believe whatever they say at face value, since they never offer any numbers or legit arguments.

        • Drediock

          Numbers presented.
          This aint about race. If I gave a damn about the color of the players I’d have to give up sports entirely.

      • Chuck Urso

        Why turn this into a race issue, that is B.S. Teddy is a great stand up guy but he is not ready to take on a game like this now. Bradford is way ahead of him at this point in time.

      • Drediock

        I dont give a damn about the color of anyone. I care about facts. So lets look at some facts shall we.
        I never said Teddy didnt have success. But I dispute Shill Collers claim of “If you ranked the remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs, you could
        reasonably put three Minnesota Vikings QBs ahead of everyone except Tom
        Brady”
        Of the 3 QBs that arent Tom Brady. In seasons where they played 13 games or more As far as QB rating high point TB at his best so far at 88.7 leads only 1. Blake Bortles. who never went higher then an 88.2 rating
        Kennums best rating 98.3
        Foles best rating 119.2 legitimate 2013 Pro Bowl selection 2013 NFL passer rating leader tied NFL record with 7 touchdown passes in a game

        TB best TD%3.5
        Keenum Best TD % 4.6
        Foles best TD % 8.5
        Bortles best TD% 5.8

        Play off results
        TB – loss wild card round
        Keenum – Divisional round win,. Advances NFC championship game
        Bortles – wild card win (poor stats though) Divisional round win. Advances to NFC championship game
        Foles -Divisional round win. Advances to NFC championship game.

        Now. Lets go back to the quote again “”If you ranked the remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs, you could
        reasonably put three Minnesota Vikings QBs ahead of everyone except Tom
        Brady”
        Does that claim hold water as it pertains to Bridgewater?
        Oh and that wild card game Teddy played in. His stats were 17 of 24 for 146 yards and 0 touch downs
        Im sure Teddy has a bright future. But to seriously claim he belongs ahead of any of the other 2 QBs playing that arent Tom Brady. Is laughable

      • Gordon Guffey

        I have a problem with you even bring up what color a QB skin is ~ Come on Corn Bread this is 2018 ~ Yeah there are still hates out there and its on both sides ~ Many thing could be said about Teddy color but you dont see that here ~ The fact you even bring it up makes me wonder if you a Viking fan because of Teddy’s skin color ~ Now tell me just how stupid did that sound ~ I think you get the point ~ I agree with you on a lot of things but that came out of nowhere ~

        By the way Teddy has yet to do anything special ~ However I had hope that he would grow under Shurmur if he made it back ~ Fact that he hasn’t and the fact Bradford dress last week while Teddy was healthy but inactive is all anyone needs to know about in the Is Teddy Ready And Healthy And Ready debate ~

        I read most if not all of Drediock and yours posts and this is coming from where ~ ???? And you should know by now that my b!tch is with Coller ~ I believe most are ~

        I dont care who the QB is as long as he is the best player to play and he is playing winning football ~ If we could find a way to read peoples minds I dont think we would find any skin haters here ~ Its one of the reasons I stick around here ~ Mostly good people and thats hard to find these days ~

  • SM

    Zimm knows he needs his quickest read & release, most accurate passer playing.

    • Cman

      They all are pretty quick to get rid of the ball when they need to. But if we are going with quickness, and accuracy, I’d have to say Bradford. I don’t think Bradford is starting though. If we are down at half and Case looks like crap, I can see Zimmer putting Bradford in to try and spark something. But then you lose that scrambling that Case brings to the table, and with that defense, that could be bad.

      • Corn Bread

        That wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened in a conference championship game

  • Gordon Guffey

    Coller your man love is still shining bright ~ Maybe you should just ask the guy to move in with you or just get a room ~




