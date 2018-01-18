Mike Zimmer says he’s considered dressing three QBs

If you ranked the remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs, you could reasonably put three Minnesota Vikings QBs ahead of everyone except Tom Brady.

With so much talent at the position between Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, there’s a chance the Vikings could dress all three QBs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

“I’ve thought about it,” Zimmer said when asked whether he could see a scenario with all three quarterbacks active.

Zimmer would not confirm whether Sam Bradford would be his quarterback. Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Bradford acted as the No. 2 QB.

Bridgewater has been practicing with the team since the middle of October, when he returned from a catestrophic knee injury suffered in late August 2016. He has only played two series’ since, both coming at the end of the Vikings’ win over Cincinnati.

The Vikings’ head coach used the quarterback situation as an example of the character of his 13-3 team.

“When [Sam] Bradford came back he said, ‘I don’t want to be a distraction, things are going good, I just want to get back out there because that’s what I like to do,’” Zimmer said. “I like to go play and practice.’ So, these guys understand the things are going pretty good so there’s no real reason to rock the boat.”