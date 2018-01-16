LISTEN NOW

Zulgad: How Stefon Diggs’ touchdown catch could end up redefining Vikings’ history

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 16, 2018 7:43 pm

Five, 10 or 20 years from now it’s not going to matter.

Mention Stefon Diggs’ name to a Vikings fan and, if they saw Sunday’s win over New Orleans, their first thought is going to be the 61-yard catch the receiver made to give the Vikings that miraculous playoff victory as time expired. Diggs is destined to be remembered as the guy who went up to grab Case Keenum’s pass at the New Orleans’ 34-yard line and then took off for the end zone as delirious fans lost their minds.

The significance of that catch-and-run has moved it near the top of my list for the single-most memorable plays in Minnesota sports history.  It was one of those moments where Vikings fans will be able to recall exactly where they were when Diggs made the grab, turned around and saw nothing but open field.

What’s interesting is that Vikings faithful can only hope Diggs’ catch changed the fortunes of the franchise. The Vikings ordinarily lose a game like the one on Sunday. Kai Forbath missed a field-goal attempt as halftime approached, Case Keenum threw a bad interception, Ryan Quigley had a punt blocked, the Vikings defense couldn’t hold the Saints on a late fourth down.

A 17-0 lead at halftime turned into a crazy back-and-forth match in which the Saints held a one-point lead with 25 seconds remaining.

All of this brought back the painful memories of Darrin Nelson’s failure to catch the pass in 1987; Gary Anderson’s missed field goal in 1998; Brett Favre’s interception in 2009; and Blair Walsh’s miss in 2015. And then Diggs caught the ball and that pain, at least temporarily, went away.

Despite the magnitude of Diggs’ catch, I still have one moment ahead of it. That would be Kirby Puckett’s home run in the bottom of the 11th inning in Game 6 of the 1991 World Series. Puckett’s homer, and his phenomenal catch of Ron Gant’s drive to deep left-center in the third inning, played an enormous role in forcing one of the greatest Game 7s in World Series history.

However, Diggs’ touchdown reception could move past the Puckett home run if the Vikings can win two more games. They will face the Eagles in the NFC title game on Sunday in Philadelphia and then could become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium if they beat the Eagles.

Two more victories would give the Vikings their first Super Bowl title and, suddenly, Diggs’ catch becomes a play that forever redefines how people think and feel about this franchise. The four Super Bowl losses, Nelson’s inability to catch the ball, the Anderson miss, the Favre pick, the Walsh miss all become distant and less painful memories.

It also means that 20 years from now when someone brings up Diggs’ name, the conversation would go beyond one playoff win and, instead, focus on how that play changed everything for the Vikings and their long-suffering fans. Any talk of a postseason curse involving the most popular sports franchise in this town would be forgotten.

And that would make the Keenum to Diggs play the most memorable moment in Minnesota sports.

  • requisition2000

    I hate pieces like this, and yet it’s totally true.

    According to all the advanced studies, 42% of the outcome of an average football game is determined by chance. The ball isn’t round, and nobody is surpised.

    Somehow, the ball hasn’t bounced the Vikings way for a very long time. When was the last time you heard about a potential franchise quarterback tearing every ligament in their knee while dropping back to throw an ordinary pass?

    If what goes around comes around, the Vikings will win the super bowl this year in spectacular fashion, and the gods will still have a debt to pay.

  • Drediock

    No matter what happens from this point forward we can move past the “we never get these kind of last second plays” feeling most fans have. Because now we have.
    We know that as long as there is time on the clock and its not an out or reach score. It can be done in a big game. Because it now has. It CAN happen to us
    Dont know if anyone else notice but Diggs crossed the goal line literally just as the clock turned to 0:00

    • Gordon Guffey

      Drediock said ~
      Dont know if anyone else notice but Diggs crossed the goal line literally just as the clock turned to 0:00

      NFL Network has been saying this is the first ever walkoff TD in playoff history ~

  • Andre Esters

    All the years of enduring rough losses, I’ve always had this flicker of hope, “until the clock reads zero” trope 10 times over… and when Diggs crossed that goal line, the only words I could muster is “finally.”

    Sure would be nice to see this magic sprinkle into next week. Maybe even put on another memorable show for the home crowd.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Hopefully we will not face anything like this again this year and that in the next two games the Vikings win by 10 or more with the defense holding up late in the 4th qt. ~ That 4th and 10 the Saints converted took the win right out of my sails ~ Thankfully the defense keep them to a FG ~

  • styx rogan

    this week will be the sole crushing defeat every fan expects…




