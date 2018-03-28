Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft gives Vikings much-needed lineman

Mock Draft season is in full swing. On Wednesday, Mel Kiper dropped his third mock draft on ESPN. With the 30th pick, he mocked an interior offensive lineman to the Vikings.

Kiper wrote:

Here is what NFL.com’s draft profile says about Daniels:

“Daniels is a fluid mover with tremendous initial quickness to win positioning on most every zone block he’s asked to make — both on the first and second levels. His height, weight and arm length numbers at the Combine will be critical in either solidifying his draft slot or potentially dropping him a round. Some teams might see him as a zone-only center, but he may be strong enough to fit in with other blocking schemes. He needs to get stronger, but he’s a plus run blocker and pass protector with a chance to become a Pro Bowl starter.”

Other notes from Kiper’s latest mock:

It’s all quarterbacks at the top – which is good for the Vikings because it pushes all the top prospects down. Kiper has Josh Allen going No. 1 overall to the Browns, then Sam Darnold to the Giants, Josh Rosen to the Jets and Baker Mayfield to Denver with the fifth overall pick. Kiper is picking the top guard Quenton Nelson for the Chicago Bears, DE Marcus Davenport for Green Bay and DT Taven Bryan to Detroit.

Here you can see James Daniels play at Iowa: