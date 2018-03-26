Rams sign Ndamukong Suh

LISTEN NOW

March 26, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings have some competition in the NFC for the most dominant pair of defensive tackles.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams signed former Detroit Lion and Miami Dolphin Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract.

Suh and fellow Rams DT Aaron Donald ranked No. 1 and No. 5 by Pro Football Focus grades.

The veteran defensive tackle had 4.5 sacks last season.

