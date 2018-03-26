Rams sign Ndamukong Suh

The Minnesota Vikings have some competition in the NFC for the most dominant pair of defensive tackles.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams signed former Detroit Lion and Miami Dolphin Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract.
Suh and fellow Rams DT Aaron Donald ranked No. 1 and No. 5 by Pro Football Focus grades.
The veteran defensive tackle had 4.5 sacks last season.
Former Dolphins’ DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement with Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $14 million deal, per source. Suh took less to go to LA.
Suh and Aaron Donald now manning LA’s front.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2018