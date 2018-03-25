Report: NFL looking into fan behavior in NFC Championship game

Minnesota Vikings fans who traveled to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship game will not be surprised to hear this: The league is looking into behavior by rowdy Eagles fans, who were caught on video throwing full beers and hurling all types of insults at anyone wearing purple.

Mike McFeely of WDAY in Fargo reported the NFL has spent weeks investigating the pregame acts.

“We have been speaking to some fans who attended the game to learn more about their experience,” the NFL’s Brian McCarthy told McFeely in an email.

McFeely: @NFL investigating fan behavior at Vikings-Eagles game, indicates changes might be coming https://t.co/vw7rW0DkBs @inforum — Mike McFeely (@MikeMcFeelyWDAY) March 25, 2018

According to the report, a post from NFL senior vice president and chief security officer Cathy Lanier wrote in response to a Facebook post made by Vikings fans said that the league “will publicly announce changes that will be implemented going forward.”

Fans told McFeely that they have been in contact with the league and Philadelphia police about their experiences on January 21 at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s unclear what types of changes the NFL could make, but fans criticized game’s late starting time and lack of enforcement by security and police.