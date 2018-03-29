Reports: Wide receiver Kendall Wright visits with Vikings

After losing Jarius Wright to the Carolina Panthers following his release, the Vikings are looking to add depth at wide receiver.

One option could be former Chicago and Tennessee receiver Kendall Wright. The veteran is visiting with the Vikings, according to the Star Tribune and other outlets. Wright caught a team-leading 59 passes for 614 yards and a touchdown in his lone season with the Bears in 2017. Wright spent his first five seasons with the Titans.

The 28-year-old Wright, who is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, started four of the 16 games in which he played for Chicago and can play in the slot. He reportedly visited with Kansas City last week.

His best season came in 2013 with Tennessee, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards in his second year in the NFL. Wright was the 20th-overall pick of the Titans in 2012. He caught a career-high six touchdowns the following season.