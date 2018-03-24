Sharrif Floyd breaks silence with Instagram post

On March 14, former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Sharrif Floyd quietly became a free agent.

Floyd has not stepped on the field since Week 1 of the 2016 season when he suffered a torn meniscus. The Vikings’ promising defensive tackle reportedly suffered nerve damage during surgery, which may ultimately end his career. During training camp he worked out on the side, but was not present in practice during the 2017 season.

The Star Tribune reported that Floyd is awaiting the results of a grievance with hopes that he can recover the $6.8 million he was scheduled to be paid this season. He was placed on the non-football injury list, which does not require teams to pay his salary – though according to the Strib report he was given a $2 million base salary and his roster bonus. Floyd argues that he should not have been placed on the NFI list because his injury was football related.

On Saturday, he posted a statement on Instagram and screen grab of quotes from head coach Mike Zimmer following his injury.

Floyd wrote, “I’m sharing this picture first because it was 2 days before I went into surgery. Those words were used to slander my name, tarnish me as a person and a player.”

The Vikings signed Sheldon Richardson last week, ending any chance that Floyd could return even if he does recover.

See his entire post here: