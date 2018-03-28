Vikings draft prospect microscope: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert

As we lead up to the NFL Draft here at 1500ESPN, we will take a closer look at the prospects who could end up as Minnesota Vikings. For this edition, we focus on

Why the Vikings could draft Dallas Goedert:

The NFL is all about mismatches. Last season, the Vikings used a high number of two tight end sets to create problems for opposing defenses. Adding another tight end in 2018 would allow the Vikings to put multiple tight ends on the field even more often and mix and match depending on the situation. Goedert can also line up in a slot or wide receiver position and have a side advantage over any defensive back. For the long run, Kyle Rudolph appears to be part of the team, but his contract situation might eventually get in the way and age eventually catches up to everyone. The Vikings could put themselves in a similar spot as the Eagles with Brent Celek and Zach Ertz.

What draft experts are saying:

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked him 47th of his top 50 prospects:

“Goedert has ideal size, ball skills and toughness for the position. At South Dakota State, he lined up in-line, flexed in the slot or split out wide. In the passing game, he builds speed as a route runner and has subtle quickness at the top of his routes. He understands how to keep defenders on his back and has strong reliable hands. He lacks big-time burst after the catch but he runs hard and is tough to bring down. In the run game, he effectively shields defenders over his nose and can generate some movement on down blocks. Goedert isn’t an electric playmaker, but he’s dependable in every facet of the position.”

NFL.com draft profile:

“Goedert is a very talented pass catching tight end with the ability to work all three levels of the field. His ball focus and ability to make the spectacular catch will make him the darling of fans and media throughout the draft process, but, he still has work to do. Goedert dominated a lower level of competition and will have to prove he can uncover and block against bigger, more explosive athletes as a pro. The size, speed and talent is there for him to succeed as a very good combo tight end if he works and plays with a little more urgency.”

Pro Football Focus:

“Goedert should challenge to be the top tight end o the board as he has a fantastic combination of size and athleticism. He moves like a wide receiver despite weighing 260 pounds and he’ll be able to create mismatches at the next level from all over the formation. Goedert looked like a serviceable run-block- er at the FCS level, though he rarely had an opportunity to take on NFL-caliber defensive ends. He’ll make his mark as in the pass game in the NFL, and his size and body control should make him a premier red-zone weapon.”

What the numbers say:

Goedert is an all-around tight end who can go deep, create yards after catch on short throws and run block effectively. According to PFF, he made 10 receptions of over 20 yards and caught 58.8 percent of deep throws in his direction. The versatile 6-foot-5 tight end also caught 17 of his 59 passes while lining up in the slot.

Here is how he graded in every area by PFF:

Goedert did not participate in drills at the Combine outside of the bench press, but he performed very well in that area. His height, weight and wingspan compare to Zach Miller and Todd Heap, according to the site Mockdraftable.

Bottom line:

The Vikings’ No. 1 priority in the draft is offensive line, but they should be keeping an eye on playmakers. When Kirk Cousins was at his best in Washington, they had Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. With Goedert, the Vikings would have an opportunity to become a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. He could also take some of the weight off Kyle Rudolph and potentially become a good NFL run blocker.

Watch Dallas Goedert: