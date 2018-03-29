Vikings re-sign returner Marcus Sherels

Marcus Sherels is returning – pun intended – for a ninth season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team announced Thursday that they have signed their long-time punt returner for 2018.

Last season he handed both punt and kick return duties, averaging 9.5 yards per punt return and 24.6 per kickoff return.

Sherels has been with the Vikings since 2010 and has returned a total of 208 yards punts at an average of 10.4 yards per return with five touchdowns, two of which came in 2016. He gave up kick return duties during Cordarrelle Patterson’s run in Minnesota, but outperformed the other options last year and returned a total of 11 kicks.

The Vikings also added linebacker Reshard Cliett, a former sixth-round (211th overall) pick by the Houston Texans in 2015. He spent parts of 2017 season with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He is yet to appear in a regular season game.