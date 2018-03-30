LISTEN NOW

Vikings sign WR Kendall Wright

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler March 30, 2018 2:40 pm

The Minnesota Vikings went the Wright direction in free agency to find a No. 3 wide receiver. The team announced on Friday that they have signed former Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright.

Last season with Chicago, he made 59 catches for 614 yards.

