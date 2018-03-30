Vikings sign WR Kendall Wright

The Minnesota Vikings went the Wright direction in free agency to find a No. 3 wide receiver. The team announced on Friday that they have signed former Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright.
Last season with Chicago, he made 59 catches for 614 yards.
Read more about how he fits in with the Vikings offense here:
The Wright fit: Free agent WR Kendall Wright makes sense for the Vikings https://t.co/7M5xvhbUTf pic.twitter.com/xjtZjbni1X
— 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) March 30, 2018