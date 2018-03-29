The Wright fit: Free agent WR Kendall Wright makes sense for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings currently only have three wide receivers on their roster with receptions in the NFL and one of them, Laquon Treadwell, was called out by Mike Zimmer at the NFL Combine as a guy who might need a “change of scenery.”

While we have reached the point in the offseason where the top names are off the market, there are still a handful of proven receivers on the market. At the top of that list is Kendall Wright, who visited the Vikings on Thursday according to ESPN and the Star Tribune.

Source: the Vikings hosted former Bears and Titans WR Kendall Wright on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 29, 2018

Following Wright’s first two NFL seasons, it appeared he was en route to becoming one of the better receivers in the game. In 2013, he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and grabbed 67.6 percent of the throws in his direction. But over the following three seasons, his production dipped, in part because of injuries. Wright 13 games between 2014 and 2016.

Despite playing on one of the league’s lower rated offenses – and with a rookie quarterback – Wright had a strong season as Chicago’s slot receiver.

When lining up in the slot (70.9 percent of Wright’s total snaps), he caught 41 of 51 passes in his direction for 393 yards (20th most in the NFL). Of all free agent receivers, he averaged the sixth highest yards per route run, ahead of Sammy Watkins and Paul Richardson, two of the higher paid free agents.

The 28-year-old receiver isn’t a deep threat or game-changer – he caught one deep ball last season – but he would provide the Vikings with an experienced No. 3 with good hands (only three drops last year). While he could solidify the slot position, new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo could also line him up outside and mix Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen into the middle of the field. When lining up outside, Wright was targeted 31 times and caught 18 passes for 221 yards.

If if Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is any indication of DeFilippo’s plans, we can expect the ball to be spread around. Philly’s four receivers had 62, 57, 36 and 16 receptions while tight end Zach Ertz led the team with 74 grabs.

With quarterback and three-technique defensive tackle out of the way, the Vikings’ most pressing need outside of right guard is adding offensive weapons. Signing Wright would go a long way toward making the offense more versatile,