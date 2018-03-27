Mike Zimmer says Teddy Bridgewater needed more recovery

Speaking at the owners meetings, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer discussed the team’s decision to move on from Teddy Bridgewater.

Zimmer indicated that his 25-year-old quarterback still needed more recovery and told the media that Bridgewater, “looked good in practice and moved around well but the reports I got back weren’t as positive.”

Bridgewater signed with the Jets this offseason on a contract that only includes $500,000 guaranteed. Last week, the former Vikings QB told the New York media that the team will put together a plan for his offseason workouts.

“I’m very confident in myself,” Bridgewater said. “I’m confident in the athletic training staff and the coaching staff that they can get me back to the player that I once was. But at the same time, we’re only in March and the only way to get better is to put the work in now.”