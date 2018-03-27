Zimmer’s comments cast doubt on Bridgewater’s future

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings made a decision that ripped Mike Zimmer apart: They moved on from Teddy Bridgewater.

Last year at the owners meetings, Zimmer said that he never wanted to have another quarterback in his career. This year he told reporters that he’d told Bridgewater they were going to be together as long as Zimmer was the head coach of the Vikings. Things didn’t work out that way. A catastrophic injury in August 2016 forced the team to trade for Sam Bradford.

After he was cleared to play in October 2017, it appeared there was a chance Bridgewater would pick up where he left off as Minnesota’s franchise quarterback. But Zimmer revealed on Tuesday that, despite moving well in practice, the medical reports he received were not as optimistic.

Zimmer on Teddy: "I thought he looked good in practice and moved around well but the reports I got back weren't as positive. There was more recovery to be done." #vikings — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) March 27, 2018

When free agency opened, the Vikings signed Kirk Cousins to a three-year deal worth $84 million and let Bridgewater walk. While the 25-year-old ex-Viking passed a physical in New York, his contract and initial comments to the media did not bring along much optimism for his future.

The Jets only guaranteed Bridgewater $500,000 with a $500,000 workout bonus. He has a base salary of $5 million, but that is not guaranteed.

Considering Bradford received $15 million guaranteed despite missing all but one-and-a-half games last year with a knee issue, Bridgewater’s salary is extremely low for a quarterback with his resume.

On a conference call with the New York media, Bridgewater did not answer questions about whether he would participate in Jets Organized Team Activities.

“We expect him to be throwing in the spring and that’s about all we can expect right now,” Jets head coach Todd Bowles said at owners meetings.

Zimmer really mourning loss of Teddy as young, franchise quarterback with whole career ahead of him: "I always told him you and I are going to be together forever. My career’s going to go as long as your career goes. But it just didn’t work out that way." #vikings — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) March 27, 2018

The Jets also re-signed Josh McCown and traded up in the draft, presumably to select a top quarterback, which makes Bridgewater look like nothing more than a no-risk swing.

The fact that it has been nearly 20 months since his injury and it’s still not clear whether he can do more than throw in OTAs not only makes the Cousins decision appear to be the only option the Vikings had outside of re-signing Case Keenum or Bradford, it also suggests that Bridgewater’s chances to be a starting quarterback again are low.

Zimmer also told reporters that after the injury, he didn’t believe Teddy would walk again. His recovery to this point has been remarkable and we’re still learning to what extent his leg was damaged. So if there’s anyone who is going to overcome the odds, it’s Bridgewater – that’s why Zimmer appreciated him so much as a player – but those odds now seem overwhelmingly against him.