The 10 best non-linemen the Vikings could pick on Day 2

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to select an offensive lineman in the second round, but in a deep draft for interior linemen, they may opt to hold out even longer and go with the best player at other positions of need. Here are 10 players the Vikings could pick if they do not grab an O-lineman:

Michigan, DT, Maurice Hurst

A heart issue pushed Hurst out of the first round, but he was an incredibly disruptive pass rusher and run stuffer at Michigan.

South Dakota, TE, Dallas Goedert

An all-around tight end, there have been hints of interest throughout the draft lead up that the Vikings could be interested in Goedert. They could use a mismatch weapon.

Penn State, TE, Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is one of the best athletes of the entire draft. He dominated contested catches while at Penn State.

Stanford, S, Justin Reid

If Mike Zimmer wants versatile DBs, Reid is that. He can play in the nickel spot, deep safety or even in a linebacker position in certain situations. He’s also a top athlete.

Alabama, S, Ronnie Harrison

Harrison is of the hard-nosed safety variety. He has a combination of size (6-foot-2) and speed.

Georgia, LB, Lorenzo Carter

Rated by Relative Athletic Scores are the No. 1 athlete of the entire draft. Carter is reminiscent of Danielle Hunter.

Fort Hays St., DT, Nathan Shepherd

Crushed small school competiton. Projects as a complete-package three-tech.

USC, DT, Rasheem Green

Undersized in terms of weight, but also young and productive with 10 sacks in the Pac-12.

Memphis, WR, Anthony Miller

Could become the best all-around receiver in the draft. Ran a variety of different routes with success at Memphis and put up over 90 catches in back-to-back years.

Wake Forest, S, Jessie Bates

Versatile safety who may be able to handle different roles in man or zone coverage.