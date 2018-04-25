Baker Mayfield recreates famous Brett Favre picture

We don’t know if Baker Mayfield can win on the football field in the NFL, but we do know he can win over the internet.

On the eve of Mayfield (presumably) being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, he paid homage to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre by remaking one of the most well-known draft photos. Favre was taken in the second round of the 1991 draft and found out on a classic cordless phone. It would appear from Mayfield’s tweet that he can relate to criticisms that Favre faced coming out of college.

The only mistake: Brett wouldn’t dream of wearing a belt with jean shorts in the 90s.