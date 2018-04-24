Cousins, Rudolph give first impressions of DeFilippo’s offense

The Minnesota Vikings ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring last season despite losing their starting quarterback and starting running back early in the year. Now the offensive coordinator who guided them to a successful 2017 season is the head coach of the New York Giants. That leaves new OC John DeFilippo with the task of designing his own offense while also using concepts that worked in the past.

On Tuesday, two key players on the offensive side – one who was here last year and one that wasn’t – talked about diving into DeFilippo’s offense for the first time.

“It’s been a lot of fun as we’ve dove into it the last couple of weeks,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “You look at the success that he’s had calling plays. For me specifically, the success that he’s had with tight ends that he’s been around, it’s exciting. We have a ton of playmakers on offense. He’s mentioned multiple times that he’s going to get the ball in everybody’s hands and everybody is going to have an opportunity to make plays.”

In 2015, DeFilippo was the OC for the Cleveland Browns, whose leading receiver that year was tight end Gary Barnidge with 79 receptions for 1,043 yards. Last year, tight end Zach Ertz led the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles with 74 catches.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this offseason the team would design an offense around whichever quarterback they signed. That quarterback turned out to be Kirk Cousins. The Vikings’ new signal caller sees the DeFilippo offense as a myriad of different ideas woven together from his OC’s past experiences.

“It’s a combination of a lot of people, a lot of good football minds coming together to create that,” Cousins said. “I haven’t asked [DeFilippo], ‘what was stuff you’ve taken from Philadelphia? What is stuff you’ve taken from coach Shurmur? What is stuff you’ve taken from my input?’ I really don’t know. It is a melting pot.

“Obviously he has a lot of the final say, but I think it’s a mixed bag of what he’s learned throughout the years, going back to what he learned in Cleveland and even before that in Oakland. The beauty of him having been in the league awhile and having been around a lot of offenses is that he can kind of mix and match and pick his favorite things to do and combine it into what’s going to be the 2018 Vikings offense.”