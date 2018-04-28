Day 3 Vikings draft recap

The Minnesota Vikings had a busy Day 3 of the NFL draft. Here’s everything you need to know about the players selected…

Pick 102: Jalyn Holmes, DL, Ohio State

Key stat: Ranked 8th among edge rushers in Run Stop Percentage

Why he was picked:

With Sheldon Richardson on a one-year contract, it appears the Vikings aimed to find their 2019 starter and a rotational player this season. Holmes played on the edge with the Buckeyes, but has the size and run stuffing ability to play inside.

NFL.com draft profile:

Holmes doesn’t rush well enough to be a 4-3 end and needs more strength to fit into 3-4 fronts. However, if he improves his hand usage and adds lower body strength, he has the potential to become an effective 3-4 end with the ability to push the pocket as an interior rusher in sub packages. Holmes lacks the explosiveness to be a starter who will fill up the stat sheet, but he has intriguing size/strength potential that could make him a better pro than college player.

Pick 157: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

Key stat: Ranked 6th in yards per route run

Why he was picked:

The Vikings have previously picked speedy tight ends in the late rounds in search for a vertical threat. This time around, they went with a former basketball player who is known for his hands and leaping ability. He will likely slot into the No. 3 role.

NFL.com draft profile:

“Conklin requires tape study from both 2016 and 2017 as his preseason foot injury appeared to create some limitations for him athletically. He’s a capable receiver, but he isn’t going to make a living as a pass-catching tight end. Conklin shows the aptitude and attitude to handle blocking duties inline or as a move tight end, but his draft stock could depend on his medicals and how he tests at the Combine.”

Pick 167: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

Key stat: 80.7 percent career field goal percentage

Why he was picked:

Kai Forbath made 88.7 percent of his field goals over the last two years and nailed a key field goal in the divisional playoff game win over the New Orleans Saints, but he did struggle at times with extra points. The Vikings may want to give him some competition in camp.

NFL.com draft profile:

Kicker with good size and a strong leg for both field goal and kickoff duties. Carlson put together two very strong efforts in 2015 and 2016, but struggled with his accuracy in 2017. He has the talent and mechanics to be taken on the third day of the draft and become an early contributor as long as his ball striking and confidence are where they need to be.

Pick 213: Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State

Key stat: Allowed 36 pressures in 1,313 career pass snaps

Why he was picked:

Gossett might end up being an under-the-radar find at guard. He did not play against the top competition, but was a solid run blocker and rarely allowed opponents a shot at his quarterback. The Vikings are looking for potential depth on the offensive line with some upside.

NFL.com draft profile:

Gossett had trouble sustaining blocks against talented competition from Georgia and is unlikely to be ready to face off against NFL competitors. Gossett’s NFL-ready frame will appeal to power teams who may look to stash him on a practice squad early on while they work on his technique to unleash more power at the point of attack.

Pick 218. Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

Key stat: Ranked in the 90th percentile or above in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and 3-cone drill

Why he was picked:

The Vikings are all about taking shots in the late rounds on athletic pass rushers whose production was underwhelming in college. Aruna dominated the Combine, but only picked up 11.0 sacks at Tulane in 71 games.

NFL.com draft profile

“Aruna’s height, weight, length and athleticism are almost sure to get him targeted by teams looking to mine a diamond from his traits. He appears to be a ways away from becoming a factor on the pro level, but he did show interesting flashes as a 3-4 end this season. Aruna flashes as a rusher, but may not have the ability to get after the quarterback as often as teams would like from a traits-based prospect. Aruna is a developmental prospect, but after putting together a huge combine, he will be drafted early than where the tape would dictate.”

Pick 225. Devante Downs, LB, California

Key stat: Five career interceptions

Why he was picked:

The Vikings lost Emmanuel Lamur in free agency and Kentrell Brothers is suspended for the first four games of the season, so they will be looking for a potential cover linebacker or at least help on special teams.