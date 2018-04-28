With the draft in the books, here is the Vikings’ depth chart

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up their draft on Sunday. Here is the depth chart of players who were active last year, signed as a free agent this offseason or were drafted by the Vikings…

Quarterback :

Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter

Running back:

Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Mack Brown, CJ Ham

Wide receiver:

Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kendall Wright, Laquon Treadwell, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King

Tight end:

Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell, Tyler Conklin (R)

Tackle :

Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers, Rashod Hill, Aviante Collins, Brian O’Neill (R)

Guard :

Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett (R)

Center

Pat Elflein

Defensive end:

Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Tashawn Bower, Stephen Weatherly, Ade Aruna (R)

Defensive tackle:

Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson, Jaleel Johnson, Jalyn Holmes (R)

Linebacker :

Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson, Kentrell Brothers, Devante Downs (R)

Cornerback :

Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes (R), Marcus Sherels

Safety :

Harrison Smith, Andrew Sendejo, Anthony Harris, Jayron Kearse

Special teams:

Kai Forbath, Ryan Quigley, Kevin McDermott, Daniel Carlson (R)