With the draft in the books, here is the Vikings’ depth chart

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up their draft on Sunday. Here is the depth chart of players who were active last year, signed as a free agent this offseason or were drafted by the Vikings…
Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter
Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Mack Brown, CJ Ham
Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kendall Wright, Laquon Treadwell, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King
Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell, Tyler Conklin (R)
Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers, Rashod Hill, Aviante Collins, Brian O’Neill (R)
Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett (R)
Pat Elflein
Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Tashawn Bower, Stephen Weatherly, Ade Aruna (R)
Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson, Jaleel Johnson, Jalyn Holmes (R)
Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson, Kentrell Brothers, Devante Downs (R)
Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes (R), Marcus Sherels
Harrison Smith, Andrew Sendejo, Anthony Harris, Jayron Kearse
Kai Forbath, Ryan Quigley, Kevin McDermott, Daniel Carlson (R)