ESPN’s McShay expects five offensive linemen to be picked in first round

The Minnesota Vikings are in desperate need of an offensive linemen. If things fall according to what ESPN’s Todd McShay has been hearing, the Vikings might be able to wait until the second round to get one.

McShay wrote:

If those five linemen are selected, that leaves a number of quality prospects who could fall into the second, including Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn, UTEP guard Will Hernandez, Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby, Ohio State center Billy Price and Arkansas center Frank Ragnow.

If there aren’t many O-linemen picked in the first, the Vikings could have the option of trading down into the second round to pick a linemen or taking a “luxury” pick – most likely a defensive tackle, cornerback or tight end.