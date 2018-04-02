Kirk Cousins’ presence makes Vikings the right fit for Kendall Wright

Kendall Wright has played six NFL seasons since being the 20th-overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2012 draft.

In that time, Wright has 339 receptions for 3,858 yards with 19 touchdowns, including a 1,079-yard receiving season in 2013. But what Wright has yet to find is stability when it comes to who is throwing him the ball.

Wright saw 10 quarterbacks take snaps in his five seasons with Tennessee, this included seven different starters, and last year he played 12 games with rookie first-round pick Mitch Trubisky under center after he took over from Mike Glennon with the Chicago Bears.

Wright, 28, is hoping his streak of never having the same quarterback start all 16 games will come to an end now that he has signed a one-year contract to play with Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million contract in March in what is a Super Bowl or bust move.

“He was a big part of the decision (to sign in Minnesota),” Wright said on Monday. “I’ve played with countless quarterbacks in my career, and I’ve never played with a quarterback of Kirk Cousins’ caliber before. That played a big reason.”

Wright said so far he has only received a text message from Cousins, but he got a scouting report on the former Washington quarterback from Robert Griffin III. Griffin and Wright were teammates at Baylor, and Griffin and Cousins were on the Redskins’ roster together from 2012 to 2015. Griffin was the second-overall pick in the 2012 draft, while Cousins was taken with the 102nd-pick in the fourth round. But it was Cousins who eventually emerged as Washington’s top quarterback.

“I haven’t really got to talk to him or had a relationship with (Cousins), but I’ve heard a lot about him just from knowing Robert,” Wright said. “Robert talked about him a lot, talked good about him a lot. … I have played with a lot of quarterbacks and I am excited to get to play with Kirk because I know he is a leader out there. I just can’t wait to get to play with him.”

Wright will be expected to assume the role that had been held by Jarius Wright, who departed for Carolina after being released by the Vikings, and primarily will play in the slot with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen playing outside.

Wright also had a free-agent visit with the Kansas City Chiefs but called his one-year deal in Minnesota “a perfect fit.”

“They have the best facilities that I have ever seen since I’ve been around six years,” Wright said. “Just the culture and the family-oriented culture. Things like that. We talked about the offense. We talked about it but we didn’t go into it. It was much more like a recruiting thing.

“Everything that I’ve seen up there, I loved about it. … I like them. The culture and the coaching staff that you’re going to get here, I’ve never really had that. Maybe playing a one-year deal can turn into something bigger, maybe not. We will see how that works out while I am here.”