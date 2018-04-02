NFL announces dates for Vikings offseason workouts

Believe it or not, NFL offseason workouts are right around the corner.

The Vikings will start their offseason workout program April 16, the league announced Monday. Additionally, OTA’s in Minnesota will be held May 22-24, May 29-31 and June 4-7. Mandatory Minicamp is June 12-14, the league announced.

Gone are the days of Winter Park for offseason work and also gone is Mankato for training camp. The Vikings officially have moved into their new digs in Eagan at the TCO Performance Center.

If you’re a junkie for offseason NFL happenings, get these dates on your calendar.