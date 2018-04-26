Which offensive linemen could the Vikings land in Round 2?

The Minnesota Vikings elected to go with a cornerback at No. 30. Part of their decision was likely the depth of the offensive line class.

In Round 1, several of the highly-touted prospects did not get picked. The Vikings will now have the option of potentially moving up in the second to pick a lineman or waiting to see how the board plays out at No. 62 overall.

“There’s a lot of depth there,” GM Rick Spielman said. “I know last year we were able to get Pat [Elflein] in the third round, I know on the board there’s still a lot of quality depth in the offensive line but there’s also a lot of quality depth throughout the rest of the draft.”

Here are the top remaining guards, tackles and centers…

Iowa, C, James Daniels – An athletic center who fits a zone scheme

UTEP, G, Will Hernandez – A nasty mauler with great mobility for a 345-pounder

Texas, G/T,Connor Williams – Once a top tackle prospect, his run blocking could be attractive

Auburn, G, Braden Smith – Great size, speed and strength, but a raw prospect

Nevada, G, Austin Corbett – Played tackle in college. Solid technical player.

Oregon, T, Tyrell Crosby – Rough technically, but physical and quick

Virginia Tech, G, Wyatt Teller – Another good fit for zone scheme. Inconsistent from 2016 to 2017

Pitt, T, Brian O’Neil – One of the best athletes at the position, a former tight end

Ohio State, T, Jamarco Jones – Performed exceptionally well versus tough competition. Did not have a great Combine.

Louisville, T, Geron Christian – Three year starter with experience on both sides

Oklahoma, T, Orlando Brown – An all-time bad Combine. Played well at a high level. One of the largest humans in the draft.

TCU, T, Joseph Noteboom – Strong Combine raised stock, lacks consistency