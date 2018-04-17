Report: Aaron Rodgers unhappy with lack of role in front office decisions

For a few years there has been some tension in Green Bay involving Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that recent friction will be on Rodgers’ mind as he weighs a contract extension.

Robinson wrote:

While the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers isn’t in total disrepair, two league sources familiar with the quarterback’s mindset described him as both “frustrated” and “emotional” over a lack of communication from the front office prior to some significant decisions this offseason. Specifically, the sources said Rodgers has lingering discontent being completely cut out of discussions that resulted in the departures of wideout Jordy Nelson and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. And it apparently is entering his thought process when it comes to his next contract extension.

The report notes that on two separate occasions this offseason Rodgers hinted that the team wasn’t involving him in decisions. He called the Packers’ choice to move on from QB coach Alex Val Pelt an “interesting” one in an interview with ESPN Radio.

Robinson points out that Rodgers lacks leverage in negotiations. He has two years remaining on his contract and the Packers could franchise tag him after that.

There is some precedent in a franchise quarterback becoming so frustrated with his team that he forces a trade. After the 2010 season, Carson Palmer briefly retired until Cincinnati traded him to Oakland.

Rodgers responded to the report with a snarky tweet, as one does in 2018.