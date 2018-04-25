Report: Brad Childress has another head coaching job in upstart football league

Former Vikings head coach Brad Childress has landed a new gig.

Chilly, who also works as an offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears (NFL), is the second head coach named in the new Alliance of American Football league, according to Darren Rovell. Childress will coach the Atlanta franchise, which plays its games at Turner Field.

JUST IN: @theAAF, the new pro football league that will debut next February, has named its second city and coach. A team will play in ATLANTA and will be coached by former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress. Other city is Orlando coached by Steve Spurrier,. pic.twitter.com/s05zhtrv8Z — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 25, 2018

Also according to reports, former Falcons QB Michael Vick will serve as Childress’ offensive coordinator.

The league begins in February, and publicly announced its plans just last month. It will attempt to compete with the 12-month news and hype cycle of the NFL, to say nothing of the re-upstart XFL, which is expected to begin again by 2020.

Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu told the USA TODAY last month that he believe the league will be a complement to the NFL — perhaps as a minor league feeder system — rather than a direct competitor. Polamalu will be the league’s head of player relations.

Childress coached the Vikings from 2006-10, including the run to the NFC Championship game that ended in heartbreak in the 2009 season. He’s also worked with the Eagles, Brown, Chiefs and most recently the Bears.

Anyways, if you thought you were looking for a reason to cheer for Childress and Vick, it looks like you’ve got your new AAF squad.