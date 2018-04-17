Report: Brett Favre out of consideration for Monday Night Football gig

John Gruden is coaching the Oakland Raiders and ESPN’s Monday Night Football needs a new voice, man.

The network’s search for a replacement continues, after Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s audition left him out of consideration, according to a report from the New York Post. This after it’s been widely reported that another Hall of Fame QB, Peyton Manning, was not interested in the gig.

Here’s an excerpt from the Post report by Andrew Marchand.

Favre recently came in for one of the auditions, according to sources. Though it was unclear if Favre would even want the job, sources said he was not great during the tryout and has been told he is no longer under consideration. Favre’s agent, Bus Cook, did not return a call. ESPN declined comment.

It’s still not clear who will be the color analyst alongside play-by-play guy Joe Tessitore when MNF debuts in September. But we know that it can no longer be Gruden and we learned Tuesday that it won’t be Brett Favre.