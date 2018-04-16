LISTEN NOW

Report: Nick Easton signs RFA tender

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler April 16, 2018 9:30 am

The Minnesota Vikings appreciated the job Nick Easton did at guard last season and showed it by assigning a second-round tender. On Monday, Jason La Confora reported Easton will sign his tender and earn $2.9 million in 2018.

Easton won the starting guard position in camp last season and played in 12 games. An ankle injury kept him from appearing in the playoffs.

