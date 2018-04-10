Report: Vikings host free agent CB Dontae Johnson

The Minnesota Vikings only have three cornerbacks currently under contract. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Vikings hosted former San Francisco 49ers corner Dontae Johnson.

Johnson struggled in a full-time role in San Francisco last year, allowing a 108.7 rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson gave up 85 catches on 137 targets, five touchdowns and grabbed one interception.

At the NFL Combine in 2014, the former NC State DB flashed exceptional athleticism, ranking in the 80th percentile or above in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and 60-yard shuffle. Johnson played corner, safety and nickel corner in college. The Vikings may see the 6-foot-2 DB as a versatile backup despite his struggles last year.