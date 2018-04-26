Spielman addresses ‘character concerns’ surrounding top pick Hughes

For the second straight year, the Minnesota Vikings’ top pick brings along questions about his background.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, 30th overall pick Mike Hughes told teams the reason he left North Carolina for University of Central Florida was a sexual assault allegation that did not lead to criminal charges.

“Obviously, I have to tell them everything that happened and everything that went into why I left and also what I’ve learned from it,” Hughes told Pelissero prior to the draft. “What I tell teams is that they won’t have any issues with me if they draft me. I haven’t had any problems with the law or anything since I was at North Carolina.”

In 2015, he also served a one-game suspension for a misdemeanor assault charge.

“I can tell you that we did a lot of homework, not only on him but any player that we felt had any type of character [concern],” Spielman said. “We spent a lot of time with a lot of people that had him in their football programs, we spent a lot of time with people outside the football programs. After our extensive research, no question we felt very confident about him coming in and being a Minnesota Viking.”

Hughes was asked about his background on a conference call with the Twin Cities media.

”I just told them what I learned from it,” Hughes said. “How I’ve overcame all the things that happened. I’m just blessed to be a part of this organization, I’m ready to go to work.”