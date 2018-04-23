LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Ranking the Vikings draft needs by position Next Story The 10 most intriguing players of the 2018 NFL draft

The top 30 players the Vikings could draft

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler April 23, 2018 8:41 am

Draft day is almost here. With the Vikings on the clock at No. 30, here are 30 players who should be on their radar. These are the best players who have been ranked or mocked by ESPN, NFL Network or CBS as being in the range of mid-to-late first-round or second-round picks.

Players are ranked by talent, potential availability at No. 30 and need…

1. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Georgia G Isaiah Wynn

2. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst

3. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

Vikings draft prospect microscope: UTEP G Will Hernandez

4. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Arkansas C Frank Ragnow

5. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Louisville CB Jaire Alexander

6. James Daniels, C, Iowa

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Iowa C James Daniels

7. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Florida DT Taven Bryan

8. Connor Williams, T, Texas

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Texas T Connor Williams

9. Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Oregon T Tyrell Crosby

10. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Vikings draft prospect microscope: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert

11. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Alabama DT Da’Ron Payne

12. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Stanford S Justin Reid

13. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Ohio State C/G Billy Price

14. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Iowa CB Josh Jackson

15. Braden Smith, G, Auburn

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Auburn G Braden Smith

16. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki

17. Austin Cobert, T, Nevada

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Nevada G Austin Corbett

18. Mike Hughes, CB, University of Central Florida

Vikings draft prospect microscope: Central Florida CB Mike Hughes

16. Kolton Miller, T, UCLA

Vikings draft prospect microscope: UCLA T Kolton Miller

20. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

Vikings draft prospect microscope: LSU CB Donte Jackson

21. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama 

22. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

23. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

24. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

25. BJ Hill, DT, NC State 

26. Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.

27. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

28. Brian O’Neil, T, Pitt

29. Rasheem Green, DT, USC

30. Jamarco Jones, T, Ohio State

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story Ranking the Vikings draft needs by position Next Story The 10 most intriguing players of the 2018 NFL draft