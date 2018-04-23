The top 30 players the Vikings could draft

Draft day is almost here. With the Vikings on the clock at No. 30, here are 30 players who should be on their radar. These are the best players who have been ranked or mocked by ESPN, NFL Network or CBS as being in the range of mid-to-late first-round or second-round picks.

Players are ranked by talent, potential availability at No. 30 and need…

1. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

2. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

3. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

4. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

5. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

6. James Daniels, C, Iowa

7. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

8. Connor Williams, T, Texas

9. Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon

10. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

11. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

12. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

13. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

14. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

15. Braden Smith, G, Auburn

16. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

17. Austin Cobert, T, Nevada

18. Mike Hughes, CB, University of Central Florida

16. Kolton Miller, T, UCLA

20. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

21. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

22. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

23. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

24. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

25. BJ Hill, DT, NC State

26. Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.

27. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

28. Brian O’Neil, T, Pitt

29. Rasheem Green, DT, USC

30. Jamarco Jones, T, Ohio State