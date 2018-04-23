The top 30 players the Vikings could draft

Draft day is almost here. With the Vikings on the clock at No. 30, here are 30 players who should be on their radar. These are the best players who have been ranked or mocked by ESPN, NFL Network or CBS as being in the range of mid-to-late first-round or second-round picks.
Players are ranked by talent, potential availability at No. 30 and need…
1. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Georgia G Isaiah Wynn
2. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst
3. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
Vikings draft prospect microscope: UTEP G Will Hernandez
4. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Arkansas C Frank Ragnow
5. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Louisville CB Jaire Alexander
6. James Daniels, C, Iowa
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Iowa C James Daniels
7. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Florida DT Taven Bryan
8. Connor Williams, T, Texas
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Texas T Connor Williams
9. Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Oregon T Tyrell Crosby
10. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
Vikings draft prospect microscope: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert
11. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Alabama DT Da’Ron Payne
12. Justin Reid, S, Stanford
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Stanford S Justin Reid
13. Billy Price, C, Ohio State
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Ohio State C/G Billy Price
14. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Iowa CB Josh Jackson
15. Braden Smith, G, Auburn
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Auburn G Braden Smith
16. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki
17. Austin Cobert, T, Nevada
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Nevada G Austin Corbett
18. Mike Hughes, CB, University of Central Florida
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Central Florida CB Mike Hughes
16. Kolton Miller, T, UCLA
Vikings draft prospect microscope: UCLA T Kolton Miller
20. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
Vikings draft prospect microscope: LSU CB Donte Jackson
21. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
22. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
23. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
24. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
25. BJ Hill, DT, NC State
26. Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.
27. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
28. Brian O’Neil, T, Pitt
29. Rasheem Green, DT, USC
30. Jamarco Jones, T, Ohio State