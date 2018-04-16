LISTEN NOW

Vikings announce contract extension for Eric Kendricks

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler April 16, 2018 11:45 am

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do with several key players set to hit free agency in 2019. They began that process on Monday by signing linebacker Eric Kendricks to a long-term contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for five years worth $50 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Kendricks has picked up over 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons and played a significant role in the Vikings ranking No. 1 against opposing running backs in the passing game (per Football Outsiders).

Anthony Barr, Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter are also free agents following next season.

