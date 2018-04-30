LISTEN NOW

Vikings announce undrafted free agent signings

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler April 30, 2018 11:33 am

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the following players have been signed as undrafted free agents:

Jeff Badet…………………. WR…………………… Oklahoma

Mike Boone………………… RB……………………. Cincinnati

Curtis Cothran…………….. DT………………….. Penn State

Garret Dooley……………… LB……………………. Wisconsin

Armanti Foreman……….. WR…………………………. Texas

Chris Gonzalez……………… G……………. San Jose State

Holton Hill…………………… CB…………………………. Texas

Tyler Hoppes………………. TE……………………. Nebraska

Hercules Mata’afa……….. LB…………. Washington State

Trevon Mathis…………….. CB………………………… Toledo

Tray Matthews………………. S……………………….. Auburn

Kamryn Pettway………….. FB……………………….. Auburn

Peter Pujals………………… QB………………….. Holy Cross

Korey Robertson………… WR…….. Southern Mississippi

Roc Thomas………………. RB………… Jacksonville State

Jake Wieneke……………. WR……… South Dakota State

Jonathan Wynn…………… DE……………………. Vanderbilt

