Vikings announce undrafted free agent signings

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the following players have been signed as undrafted free agents:
Jeff Badet…………………. WR…………………… Oklahoma
Mike Boone………………… RB……………………. Cincinnati
Curtis Cothran…………….. DT………………….. Penn State
Garret Dooley……………… LB……………………. Wisconsin
Armanti Foreman……….. WR…………………………. Texas
Chris Gonzalez……………… G……………. San Jose State
Holton Hill…………………… CB…………………………. Texas
Tyler Hoppes………………. TE……………………. Nebraska
Hercules Mata’afa……….. LB…………. Washington State
Trevon Mathis…………….. CB………………………… Toledo
Tray Matthews………………. S……………………….. Auburn
Kamryn Pettway………….. FB……………………….. Auburn
Peter Pujals………………… QB………………….. Holy Cross
Korey Robertson………… WR…….. Southern Mississippi
Roc Thomas………………. RB………… Jacksonville State
Jake Wieneke……………. WR……… South Dakota State
Jonathan Wynn…………… DE……………………. Vanderbilt