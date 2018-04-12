Vikings draft prospect microscope: Georgia G Isaiah Wynn

As we lead up to the NFL Draft here at 1500ESPN, we will take a closer look at the prospects who could end up as Minnesota Vikings. For this edition, we focus on Georgia guard Isaiah Wynn…

Why the Vikings could draft Isaiah Wynn:

There are few players in the draft who would better fit the Vikings than Wynn. They appear to be undecided about whether Mike Remmers will play guard or tackle, Wynn would give them a Day 1 starter with the potential to play tackle (he started 12 games at guard in 2016). The Georgia standout could make a quick transition to the NFL because of his high-end technical ability and hard-nosed attitude.

What experts are saying:

NFL.com profile:

“Wynn is a talented, technically sound block-winner with a demeanor that offensive line coaches will love. His athleticism allows for quick advantages as a run blocker while his hand strength and footwork helps him sustain those advantages into open running lanes. His plus pass protection will be appealing to teams looking for help in that area and he is capable of sliding out to tackle in an emergency. He appears to have the technique and play traits to overcome any concerns about size and could become an early starter.”

Pro Football Focus

“Wynn is one of the most talented offensive line prospects in this draft. He’ll have to make the transition from tackle to guard or center, but the track record of players successfully making that switch is so vast that it’s not even a point of concern. He’s an incredibly clean prospect otherwise and should be taken highly as a result.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah:

“Wynn was an undersized left tackle for the Bulldogs; he projects as a starting guard at the next level. In the run game, he is sudden out of his stance and can roll his hips on contact, generating movement at the point of attack. His hand strength is outstanding. He’s very effective as a puller because of his ability to redirect and cover up linebackers in space. In pass protection, he keeps his hands tight and he’s a natural knee-bender. He will lunge and whiff on rare occasions, but he’s usually patient and stays on balance. He is very aware of blitzers (see: him vs. Minkah Fitzpatrickin the national title game). Wynn has some previous experience at guard and I believe he has Pro Bowl ability at that position.”

What the numbers say:

According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn only allowed five pressures all season long and 26 in 2,609 snaps for his career. He gave up just two sacks last season in the SEC with a freshman starting quarterback.

Here are his grades in each area via PFF:

Wynn’s frame is the biggest holdup from him playing in the NFL. At 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds he would be one of the smallest players at the position.

Bottom line:

If there were any questions about Wynn, he answered them with a fantastic National Championship game against Alabama. When the Vikings picked Pat Elflein, GM Rick Spielman talked about appreciating his experience against top competition. Wynn fits that same description having played against the best of the best in the SEC. He is athletic enough to make an instant impact in the run game and technical enough to slow down interior inside pass rushers. The biggest question will be whether Wynn is still available at No. 30.

Watch Isaiah Wynn: