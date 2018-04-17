Vikings draft prospect microscope: Nevada G Austin Corbett

As we lead up to the NFL Draft here at 1500ESPN, we will take a closer look at the prospects who could end up as Minnesota Vikings. For this edition, we focus on Nevada guard Austin Corbett…

Why the Vikings could draft Austin Corbett:

Along the offensive line, the Vikings have several players known for their versatility. In fact, every Viking lineman has, at some point, played a different position. Corbett could bring that to the table. He has the size to be a tackle and the athleticism/quickness to play guard. For a player who didn’t come from a big program, Corbett appears to be ready for the NFL, which should be an important factor for the Vikings. He is also likely to be available in the second round if the team would prefer to take a different position in the first.

What experts are saying:

NFL.com draft profile:

“Corbett won’t blow you away with any of his measurables or play traits, but he’s solid in most areas. Corbett is definitely sharp enough to move inside to guard or even center and has good technique, but his average to below average play strength and lack of length may be a concern. He has the size and talent to compete for a guard/center spot early on, but he may elevate above an average starter during his career.”

NDT Scouting:

There aren’t 32 better players in this class than Austin Corbett, and I don’t expect him to get out of the top 50. He’s technical, athletic and violent in his approach, showing an on-field temperament that completely flies in the face of his seemingly mild-mannered demeanor at the microphone. Corbett’s intelligence and work ethic has been raved about, and he takes every snap personally on tape.

Pro Football Focus:

“Corbett is a touch undersized for an NFL tackle, but has all the traits neces- sary to hold up there. He’s far more technically sound than most small school offensive linemen and even with the huge jump in competition he could start sooner rather than later.”

What the numbers say:

Corbett was graded higher in 2016 than 2017 by Pro Football Focus. He gave up zero sacks in ’16 and allowed only 23 total pressures on his last two seasons. With his quickness, the Wolfpack tackle would likely have a much better screen blocking grade had he played guard instead of tackle.

These measurables are compared to guards, which shows you the type of speed Corbett possesses. He isn’t the heaviest or strongest, but mobility will fit better with the Vikings’ outside zone running scheme.

Bottom line:

In a deep and impressive class, Corbett has gone under the radar, but his potential to play tackle along with his nard-nosed mentality should interest the Vikings. With a serious need on the O-line, the Vikings aren’t in a position to take big swings on boom-or-bust prospects. Corbett would be considered a high floor player.

Watch Austin Corbett: