Vikings draft prospect microscope: Oregon T Tyrell Crosby

As we lead up to the NFL Draft here at 1500ESPN, we will take a closer look at the prospects who could end up as Minnesota Vikings. For this edition, we focus on Oregon tackle Tyrell Crosby…

Why the Vikings could pick Tyrell Crosby:

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has left the door open to moving tackle Mike Remmers to guard if the right situation arises. If Crosby is still on the board at No. 30, that could push the Vikings to draft him as their starting right tackle and slide Remmers to right guard, where he played both playoff games last season. There is also a chance that Crosby could start at guard if he didn’t quickly adapt to playing tackle at the NFL level.

What the experts are saying:

Bleacher report mocked Crosby to the Vikings:

“Crosby is still a work in progress in pass protection, which is the area of his game scouts will be focusing on at the Senior Bowl. As a run-blocker, however, Crosby has already proved his worth. A team like the Vikings could be an ideal fit for Crosby due to their desire to rely on the run game. With second-year running back Dalvin Cook hopefully coming back healthy in 2018, adding another powerful blocker like Crosby could elevate the Vikings run game to an elite level.”

NFL.com draft profile:

“Evaluators may stick with Crosby at right tackle in the pros, but his issues with hip tightness and gaining enough ground to the edge in pass protection may force a move inside to guard sooner rather than later. Crosby has technical issues to smooth out, but he will appeal to teams who covet size, length and strength as he puts big checkmarks in those boxes. Crosby is a bulldozer who can generate good movement in the run game, but he lacks the body control for desired consistency at tackle or guard. He has NFL starting talent but he may have a limited ceiling.”

Pro Football Focus:

“Crosby isn’t going to win any beauty contests with his play style, but he got the job done at a high level at Oregon. It’s encouraging that he showed well in pass protection 1-on-1s at the Senior Bowl, with a 67 percent win rate, considering his pass sets at Oregon were underdeveloped. His quickness could even see teams value him as a guard at the next level.”

What the numbers say:

Oregon’s star tackle took 340 pass snaps in 2017 and allowed zero sacks, two QB hits and five pressures, good for the seventh best Pass Blocking Efficiency in the draft class.

Here are his grades in each area:

Graphic via Pro Football Focus

Crosby isn’t the biggest or strongest tackle, but his arm length and his 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump scores will interest teams in need of a lineman.

Here is how he graded in each Combine event:

Graphic via Mockdraftable

Bottom line:

When the Vikings are on the clock at No. 30, there’s a good chance Crosby will be there. They may have to choose between drafting a solid plug-and-play guard or Crosby, a player who might need some work to become a quality tackle or have to adapt to a position change. He is considered to be a nasty run blocker, which would fit the Vikings’ O-line mentality.

Watch Tyrell Crosby: