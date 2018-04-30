LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Final takeaways from the Vikings’ draft weekend Next Story Vikings announce undrafted free agent signings

Vikings exercise fifth-year option on CB Trae Waynes

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler April 30, 2018 10:49 am

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Trae Waynes.

The former first-round pick from Michigan State will now be under contract through at least 2019.

Last season Waynes emerged as a full-time starter, playing 92 percent of snaps. According to Football Outsiders, the Vikings finished fifth in the league against teams’ No. 2 receivers, who generally matched up against Waynes.

Pro Football Focus rated him as one of the top 10 run defenders at his position. Waynes’ cap hit will be just over $9 million for 2019.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story Final takeaways from the Vikings’ draft weekend Next Story Vikings announce undrafted free agent signings