Vikings GM Spielman praises former QBs in ESPN interview

On ESPN reporter Adam Schefter’s most recent podcast episode, he spoke with Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman about the signing of Kirk Cousins, his background in football and the three quarterbacks the Vikings let walk in free agency.

Spielman told Schefter that the Vikings had a strong indication that Cousins would sign in Minnesota because the ex-Washington QB spent time during the Super Bowl researching the area. He also added that the team finally has stability at the quarterback position, which has seen four different opening day starters in four years under Mike Zimmer.

The most detailed commentary Spielman gave during his 10-minute talk with Schefter was on Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, who all landed jobs elsewhere this offseason – Keenum in Denver, Bradford in Arizona and Bridgewater in New York.

Here are Spielman’s comments on each former QB:

Case Keenum

“Case was a great leader for us. [He] came in just competing for a backup job and it’s amazing, when quarterbacks get to this age, around 28, 29, that’s kind of when they start to hit their peak. It’s when Drew Brees hit his peak…Case not only brings his ability to make some plays with his feet, create plays when the pocket breaks down, he can still go out there and make plays to help you win games. I can’t tell you enough on what Case meant to our organization, not only his leadership in the locker room when he became the starter, but what he did out in our community.”

Sam Bradford

“Sam Bradford is maybe the purest thrower I’ve ever been around. Ever. He’s got a great release. What he did for our organization coming in eight days before the start of the season, and his intelligence and his ability to adapt and pick up things – and he picked up a system that’s he’s never played in before. To have him go out and play like he did for us, even though we had all those injuries including our head coach being down, and the leadership [Bradford] showed – two different styles of leadership….we had a lot of injuries on the offensive line and he took a lot of significant shots….I don’t know if we would have won that many games if we didn’t have Sam Bradford as our quarterback.”

Teddy Bridgewater

“I can’t say enough about Teddy, not only when we drafted him what he brought into our organization, how that locker room gravitated to him, his playmaking ability on the field, also the high character that he is off the field. What a true inspirational story that is to have such a significant injury and for him to battle back and to have faith that he was going to be able to get on the field again, that’s a description of what Teddy Bridgewater brings.”

