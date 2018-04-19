Vikings open 2018 schedule at home vs. 49ers

The NFL released the 2018 schedule on Thursday night. The Vikings open up against the San Francisco 49ers. Here is the rest of the schedule…

Wk1: vs San Francisco

Wk2: at Green Bay

Wk3: vs Buffalo

Wk4: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football)

Wk5: at Philadelphia

Wk6: vs Arizona

Wk7: at New York Jets

Wk8: vs New Orleans (Sunday Night Football)

Wk9: vs Detroit

Wk10: BYE

Wk11: at Chicago

Wk12: vs Green Bay (Sunday Night Football)

Wk13: at New England

Wk14: at SEA (Monday Night Football)

Wk15: vs Miami

Wk16: at Detroit

Wk17: vs Chicago