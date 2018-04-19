Vikings open 2018 schedule at home vs. 49ers

The NFL released the 2018 schedule on Thursday night. The Vikings open up against the San Francisco 49ers. Here is the rest of the schedule…
Wk1: vs San Francisco
Wk2: at Green Bay
Wk3: vs Buffalo
Wk4: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football)
Wk5: at Philadelphia
Wk6: vs Arizona
Wk7: at New York Jets
Wk8: vs New Orleans (Sunday Night Football)
Wk9: vs Detroit
Wk10: BYE
Wk11: at Chicago
Wk12: vs Green Bay (Sunday Night Football)
Wk13: at New England
Wk14: at SEA (Monday Night Football)
Wk15: vs Miami
Wk16: at Detroit
Wk17: vs Chicago
Let's kick it!#ScheduleRelease2018 #Skol pic.twitter.com/ct2sn9hfjl
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 20, 2018