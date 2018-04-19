LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Which Vikings compare athletically to this year’s top draft prospects?

Vikings open 2018 schedule at home vs. 49ers

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler April 19, 2018 7:01 pm

The NFL released the 2018 schedule on Thursday night. The Vikings open up against the San Francisco 49ers. Here is the rest of the schedule…

Wk1: vs San Francisco
Wk2: at Green Bay
Wk3: vs Buffalo
Wk4: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football)
Wk5: at Philadelphia
Wk6: vs Arizona
Wk7: at New York Jets
Wk8: vs New Orleans (Sunday Night Football)
Wk9: vs Detroit
Wk10: BYE
Wk11: at Chicago
Wk12: vs Green Bay (Sunday Night Football)
Wk13: at New England
Wk14: at SEA (Monday Night Football)
Wk15: vs Miami
Wk16: at Detroit
Wk17: vs Chicago

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story Which Vikings compare athletically to this year’s top draft prospects?