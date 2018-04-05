Vikings sign former New York Giants wide receiver

The Vikings signed wide receiver Tavarres King on Thursday.

The fifth-year veteran from Georgia was with the New York Giants from 2015 through 2017 and also has played for Denver, Carolina, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.

King was selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft by the Broncos and made his NFL debut in 2014 with Tampa Bay, appearing in two games. Kings has played in 17 career games and made three starts. Over the past two seasons, King played in 15 games with the Giants with all three starts coming in 2017.

He has 22 career receptions for 303 yards with three touchdowns. King appeared in one playoff game, catching three passes for a career-high 73 yards with a touchdown on Jan. 8, 2017 against the Packers.