Should the Vikings trade down in the draft?

Last year the Minnesota Vikings traded up to pick Dalvin Cook and Pat Elflein. While each player’s story is far from written, it’s safe to say the Vikings’ gamble worked out pretty well. Cook appears to be an All-Pro talent and Elflein impressed as the team’s starting center. But this time around, the Vikings might go the opposite direction and trade down.

The argument for moving out of the No. 30 pick begins with need. By far the Vikings’ No. 1 goal of this year’s draft is to find a starting guard or tackle (if they want to move Mike Remmers to guard). There are several prospects who are likely to be drafted before the Vikings pick, including Notre Dame’s Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey, Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn, UCLA’s Kolton Miller and Texas tackle Connor Williams.

If none of the top-notch prospects fall to Minnesota, there is a great chance the Vikings could draft a quality guard later in the second round. It appears very unlikely that all of the second tier players like UTEP’s Will Hernandez, Iowa’s James Daniels, Arkansas center Frank Ragnow, Oregon tackle Tyrell Crosby or Auburn’s Braden Smith will be gone by the middle of the second.

What could the Vikings get in a deal to move down? Well, assuming teams still use The Chart – which is a set of values placed on each pick that is widely accepted by NFL teams – if the Vikings moved down into the mid-second, they should be able to land at least a fourth-round pick. At the moment, Minnesota does not have a fourth round selection.

The math on a trade down was studied back in 2012.

In a paper titled, “The loser’s curse: Decision Making & Market Efficiency in the National Football League Draft,” University of Pennsylvania professor Cade Massey and University of Chicago’s Richard H. Thayer ran through what-if trades based on the chart of draft pick value. Here is what they found: