Vikings to use ticketing system at training camp

The Minnesota Vikings have a new plan for fans gearing up to attend the first training camp at TCO Performance Center. Due to high demand, the team will have approximately 5,000 tickets available per day – at no cost – that fans can reserve at Vikings.com.

Rookies will report to camp on July 24 and the first practice is scheduled for the following day. Veterans will report the 27th and practice for the first time July 28th.

The team will have a Saturday Night Scrimmage – though the exact date has still not yet been decided.

Parking is also yet to be decided. The team is considering on-site parking options or shuttles.

Season ticket holders will likely have first crack at reserving camp tickets.

The Vikings will continue staples from Mankato like daily autograph sessions.