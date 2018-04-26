Zimmer appreciates new CB Hughes’ aggressiveness

On draft night, Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman reiterated a core philosophy of head coach Mike Zimmer: You can never have too many cornerbacks.

The Vikings selected UCF cornerback Mike Hughes, who allowed just a 44.2 QB rating into his coverage (per Pro Football Focus) and finished last season with four interceptions. Draft analysts cite his aggressiveness as of the reason for his success. Asked about a report that indicated Hughes had a tendency to gamble, Zimmer said:

“If you’re not aggressive you can’t play for me anyway. I don’t know if it’s gambling or aggressive, that doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve had a few aggressive corners in my day. I’d rather tell them whoa than no.”

The Vikings’ head coach did not indicate whether he expected Hughes to become the Day 1 starter and noted that selecting a corner was not an indictment on 2016 second-round pick Mackensie Alexander.

Zimmer said that having more quality corners could give him a chance to get creative in certain situations.

“I’ve always kind of tinkered around with maybe having one safety and four corners, things like that, so it’ll give us some flexibility in some of the nickel packages,” Zimmer said.

While the fact that Zimmer’s team does not have a locked-in nickel corner would lead to speculation about Hughes starting inside, he pointed out the challenge of a rookie to start in the slot.

”The nickel position is a hard position just because of the zone pass-off concepts, the man-within-your-zone concepts that we do,” Zimmer said. “Understanding blitzes and all the different things that they have to do, it is more difficult, more time consuming. Just have to be quicker in there as opposed to on the outside.”

Hughes does not have a great deal of experience. He was a regular starter for only one season, playing 13 games with UCF.

”He brings versatility,” Spielman said. “One thing that’s an emphasis here is the ability to play multiple positions. He can play outside, he can play inside. He can play on special teams. He can be a returner. This player was just too much value not to take where we saw him in the draft.”

Hughes is slightly undersized at 5-foot-10, but Spielman pointed out that other traits match up with the Vikings’ successful corners.

“The one thing that coach Zimmer preaches is his quickness out of his transition, which means out of his backpedal, how quickly can he get from Point A to Point B,” Spielman said. “As we sat there and watched the tape together, we felt he was one of the top corners as far as the quickness we’re looking for.”