The 2018 Vikings what-if draft team

One of the most interesting things about the NFL Draft is hindsight.

The number of what-if scenarios we can come up with is endless. What if another team drafted Tom Brady before the New England Patriots got him in the sixth round? What if the Indianapolis Colts had picked Ryan Leaf instead of Peyton Manning? What if someone else picked Randy Moss instead of him falling to the Minnesota Vikings?

Every pick creates some type of ripple effect that impacts the future of the NFL. This year the Vikings elected to grab cornerback Mike Hughes with their top pick. What if they had gone a different direction?

We won’t know for a few years whether any team made the right decisions on draft day, but there are some players we will be watching closely to see if the Vikings made the right call by picking a CB at No. 30 overall.

Here’s a look at the players worth watching in the future. The criteria is simple: These prospects would have fit a need for the Vikings and were drafted shortly after their pick.

No. 30 what-if players:

G-Will Hernandez – Maybe he wasn’t a perfect scheme fit, but Hernandez is a physical freak who plays with an edge. He would have started at guard Day 1.

T-Austin Corbett – Nevada’s technically-sound lineman might end up at guard but has the potential to end up at tackle

C-James Daniels – With quickness and long reach, Daniels would have been a solid fit for the zone scheme

TE-Mike Gesicki – Freakish athleticism and ability to make contested catches, Gesicki could have been a weapon for Kirk Cousins right away

TE-Dallas Goedert – Projecting as an all-around talent, the South Dakota State tight end might have ultimately been the successor for Kyle Rudolph

No. 62 what-if players:

LB-Lorenzo Carter – This year’s version of Danielle Hunter. Athletic freak with so-so production. Would have fit in as a rotational pass rusher.

S-Justin Reid – A great athlete and playmaker who can play nickel corner or deep safety

T-Brandon Parker – The next tackle drafted after Brian O’Neill

DT-Nathan Shepherd – A beastly three-technique who crushed small-school competition and would have followed Sheldon Richardson

DE-Sam Hubbard – Put up 17 sacks in three years at Ohio State

No. 94 what-if players:

NOTE: *****late-round players are much harder to project or play the what-if game because they are all lottery tickets*******

DT-Harrison Phillips, C-Mason Cole, TE-Jordan Akins, RB-Nyheim Hines, WR-Antonio Callaway

The Vikings traded out of the third round, moving back in the fourth round to take Jalyn Holmes. Picking him over Phillips is interesting because the Stanford DT posted big numbers in his last two years and some projected him higher. Callaway was a major character-issues player while Hines and Akins had potential to impact the team right away.

No. 167 (or later) what-if players:

T-Jamarco Jones, RB-John Kelly, WR-Deon Cain, WR-Marcell Ateman, TE-Jordan Thomas

Ateman had tremendous numbers, while Thomas is a freakish athlete and Kelly flashed playmaking ability. Some had Jones projected much higher.