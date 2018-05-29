Adrian Peterson’s own list of teams is probably longer than the real list

Do we still care about Adrian Peterson’s declarations?

If the longtime Vikings great says he’ll play until he’s 75 years old, does it still pop up on our radar? I can only speak for myself when I say that I still check in with mild curiosity any time Peterson’s name is in the news. But I’ve also learned that the gap continues to widen between AP’s own self image and the value NFL teams place on his services.

That was evident last year. It’s evident again now that the future hall of famer — and current free agent — is taking TV interviews and listing as many as a half-dozen teams that could use the 33-year-old running back. (One of those teams, the Saints, cut him loose last year and then the Arizona Cardinals basically did the same thing at the end of the season.)

Peterson has listed the Saints, the Texans, the Panthers, the Rams, Dolphins and, yes, the Green Bay Packers. He mentioned 5 of those 6 during a recent appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

Good for him for having an idea of where he’d like to go. But how many of those teams could you realistically see as a fit for Peterson? Go down the list.

Peterson played in 10 games last year for the Saints and Cardinals. He ran for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns on 3.4 yards per carry. He also caught 11 of the 19 passes thrown his way. So tack on those 70 additional yards.

Sports Illlustrated published a piece that asked, somewhat rhetorically, “Is this the end for Adrian Peterson?” That column pointed out that other all-time great running backs had the same retirement decision that Peterson will one day face. For LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander, the retirement question must have been difficult, but NFL teams seemed to help make it easier.

It’s clear from his social media account that Peterson is a workout freak and still appears to be in spectacular shape. And it’s undeniable that he’s a legend in the NFL. It’s just that I don’t see a lot of teams looking for a high-profile runner that struggles to pick up blocks and catch passes. Even if there will never be another Adrian Peterson, there seems to be a lot of younger backs that are more versatile.

We’ve at least got to give him credit for his undying self confidence in the face of mounting evidence that teams don’t value his skills like they used to.