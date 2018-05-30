Anthony Barr says he wanted deal done before OTAs

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr missed the first week of OTAs while his side and the team discuss a long-term contract. Barr doesn’t yet have a deal but he was back at practice for Week 2.

“I was hoping to get something done before OTAs, that didn’t happen, so I protected myself with an insurance policy,” Barr said. “That took about a week to get situated.”

Barr is playing this year on his fifth-year option. Earlier this offseason, the Vikings signed fellow linebacker Eric Kendricks to a five year, $50 million deal with $25 million guaranteed.

“My agent is doing a great job having conversations, I don’t know too many details on that,” Barr said.