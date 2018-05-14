LISTEN NOW

Brian Robison announces he will return for a 12th season with Vikings

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd May 14, 2018 6:34 pm
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) celebrates his forced fumble during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

There was some question after the Vikings’ loss to Philadelphia in the NFC title game last season about whether Brian Robison would return for a 12th season with the team.

The defensive end answered it on Monday with this tweet.

Robison, a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2007 out of Texas, had four sacks in 15 games last season and has 60 sacks in 173 career games with Minnesota. The 35-year-old has never played in fewer than 15 games in a season and has appeared in all 16 games on eight occasions.

Robison started every game in which he played from 2011 through 2016, but started only once last season as he played a backup role to Danielle Hunter at left end.

