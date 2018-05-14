Brian Robison announces he will return for a 12th season with Vikings

There was some question after the Vikings’ loss to Philadelphia in the NFC title game last season about whether Brian Robison would return for a 12th season with the team.

The defensive end answered it on Monday with this tweet.

If I’m taking photos in The new facility, then that can only mean one thing…….. I’m BACK!! So excited that sill be in Purple again this year and get to see all of the Minnesota Vikings fans as well as my fans! Thank you for the support! #football #nfl #vikings #minnesota — Brian Robison (@Brian_Robison) May 14, 2018

Robison, a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2007 out of Texas, had four sacks in 15 games last season and has 60 sacks in 173 career games with Minnesota. The 35-year-old has never played in fewer than 15 games in a season and has appeared in all 16 games on eight occasions.

Robison started every game in which he played from 2011 through 2016, but started only once last season as he played a backup role to Danielle Hunter at left end.