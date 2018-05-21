Cedric Thompson is finally at peace

For dramatic purposes, Cedric Thompson wishes he wasn’t like a jellybean – hard on the outside, soft on the inside. Maybe it would have hit a little harder for people watching on their computers and phones if he could have fully shown how he was feeling inside the moment he told his agent that he was done with football.

Thompson’s videos are normally complex and meticulously edited. This one is a single shot, like something out of a foreign film. He sits down, puts the phone on speaker, calls agent David Canter and tells one of his biggest supporters that his football journey is over.

“The hardest part, when David was talking to me, hearing from David, ‘I just feel like you never got a fair shot,’ that was so hard for me to hear,” Thompson says, taking a pause from his enthusiastic disposition on a sunny day.

The former Minnesota Gopher and Minnesota Viking recently took a swing at the CFL after Canter ran out of NFL leads for him. Thompson attended a tryout in Florida, but at the end he was given a plane ticket home rather than a contract. All said and done, he made stops in Miami, New England, Minnesota and Cincinnati.

Thompson started a YouTube page after was released by the Patriots on August 21, 2016. His first video, titled “What if the mail lady comes?’ got around 8,000 views. In his first video, Thompson sat on some steps and quietly introduced himself and talked about his love for art. He proceeded to make videos about everything from a trip to Ikea to his wife’s pregnancy to reuniting his broken family.

“Pick up a camera, saw a vision of how I wanted it, tried it, didn’t like it, remembered that, picked it up again, try it again and OK I got it now,” Thompson said. “No classes, just straight up passion and learning from mistakes. When I did something good, I kept doing it. All the things I learned from football. It’s about repetition, it’s about game planning, it’s about watching film, knowing your opponent. I study other people who are good at it. I didn’t copy what they did, I just applied what they did to my game. Like in the NFL, it’s a copycat league. If you see a play that works, you’d be dumb not to try it and see if it works for you.”

When he was released by the Vikings in May 2017, the subsequent video got 2.1 million plays.

Talk about God closing one door and opening up a window. Thompson’s releases ultimately led him down his new career path. He likes to call it, “social media influencer,” but there’s a lot of different ways you could label his endeavor. Vlogger. YouTuber. Entertainer.

But it’s more than all that. It’s a place for Thompson to find himself. To work through the volatile upbringing that shaped him and find purpose beyond football.

____________________________________________________________________

Right after Cedric Thompson walked the stage at his eighth grade graduation, his mother packed up him and his two younger siblings and moved them out of Compton and away from his father. Growing up, Thompson’s family never had a permanent place, sometimes being forced to live with relatives. From their new house in Palmdale, his mother drove two hours each way to Culver City every day for work, leaving Cedric to run the house.

Not long after they moved, Thompson’s 16-year-old cousin was shot to death.

“I was going through that at a young age, I was getting in trouble all the time, fighting in school,” he said. “The best grade I had was probably a C. I got all F’s and D’s in school because I really didn’t care. I was lost.”

He decided to move in with his father, who had landed in Bombay Beach, a town of literally 366 people, according to 2000 Census data. In a recent video, Thompson travels back to the small house where he grew up. He re-lives the death of his cousin and the work he put in to reach the NFL.

“Those years really molded me into the person I am today because I had to learn how to work hard,” Thompson said. “I had to learn how to play the cards you’ve been dealt at such a young age. That’s why I feel like at 25, my thinking is ahead of most 25-year-olds because I had to make decisions at a young age that you might normally make at the age I’m at now.”

Instead of competing against high level competition in Los Angeles or Palmdale, Thompson attended a school so small that his graduating class could fit inside a McDonalds.

“Going into my junior year I worked really hard, lifted weights, ran, I saw that working really hard payed off because my junior year I had like 1,400 rushing yards, like 14 touchdowns, I was like dude, I think I can really do something with this,” Thompson said.

He ran wild in his senior year, going for nearly 2,000 yards. At that point, the NFL wasn’t even in his mind. Trying to become the first person in his family to go to college was the goal, but Thompson knew very little about college recruiting. He knew Reggie Bush was awesome at USC. That was the full breadth of his college football knowledge.

Once teams got wind of a blazing fast kid from the edge of the Salton Sea, offers started coming in from top schools like Cal, Arizona, Army and Boise State. But as signing day approached, his ACT scores still hadn’t come in and teams got antsy. The only team left interested was Portland State, who was pushing him hard. Minnesota came in at the last minute with an offer to visit.

“They said, ‘they only way we won’t sign you is if you get off the plane and you are 5-foot-6,'” Thompson said, laughing. “I got off the plane and the first place they took me was Mall of America. I’m like this is crazy.”

With the Gophers, he took off, playing a significant role by the time he was a sophomore and becoming the leader of Minnesota’s defensive back group by his junior year.

Thompson met his wife Charlotte at the U of M and he fell in love with the Twin Cities.

“The vibe feels so positive, especially coming from a place like Compton,” he said. “When I came out here my freshman year, people would just smile at me. I’m not used to people just smiling.”

“When I go back home I’m kind of detached from being that way, I’m like, I can’t believe I used to be like this. It was normal to me. Now when I go back I try to preach to them, this isn’t normal, you can do this. They get offended because it’s all they know. I’m careful when I go back. I came from there and if I go back and preach to them, it’s like ‘oh you’ve changed.'”

At his pro day, Thompson ran a 40-yard dash in the range of 4.38, jumped 40.5 inches and benched 21 reps. A Star Tribune article connecting him to the Vikings noted that he had posted those numbers at the Combine, he would have had the fastest 40-yard time, the highest vertical leap, and tied for the most bench reps.

The Dolphins selected him in the fifth round.

___________________________________________________________________

When Thompson decided to stop chasing a job in the NFL, it was Bill Belichick’s words that echoed in his head and gave him solace.

“I remember at the beginning of camp, Bill Belichick told us, ‘look, you can do everything right and it still might not work out for you.’ I thank God that he said that,” Thompson said.

In the video announcing his retirement to Canter, Thompson’s agent says, “[you] are so much more talented than other guys on rosters and for whatever reason, you were never given a fair shake.”

In Minnesota, the Vikings drafted Jayron Kearse in the seventh round the same year they added Thompson. Mike Zimmer trusted Anthony Harris after calling on Harris in a handful of situations in 2015. That left no room for Thompson.

Last July he signed with Cincinnati, but got hurt and left the team on an injury settlement after three weeks.

Thompson talks about football being a vehicle to leave Bombay Beach, not his true passion in life. But he pounds the table in frustration talking about players he felt he should have beaten out for jobs.

“That was one of the hardest things,” he said. “I felt like it always just ended up working out for me because of hard work. That was the biggest thing I struggled with. Now I’m at peace with that because I feel like God’s put my heart into something else with video and social media influence and stuff like that. ”

“If I’m being honest, I did everything I wanted to do. I graduated high school, I played college and got drafted into the NFL. And If I’m being completely honest, getting drafted into the NFL was the last football stop for me, everything else was just a bonus.”

_________________________________________________________________________

Thompson’s page titled asCEDbyme has more than 120,000 subscribers. His videos don’t follow any particular formula, they just do what Thompson does: go with the flow of his life.

He does have a message. He wants to show people they can make the best of whatever cards they have been dealt. Faith and a positive outlook combined with hard work can help you get through whatever you’re dealing with. He isn’t the type to look back and wonder why he bad-lucked into Compton instead of Malibu or landed with a family that struggled or focus on what could have been in the NFL. Thompson moves forward.

“I want to help people by being transparent and telling my story and how God has worked through my life,” he said. “Everybody comes through their faith in a different way and I feel like mine is very unique. I feel like mine can relate to anybody and God has given me that gift.”

He’s well aware of the gifts he’s been given. Without Charlotte, Thompson said he wouldn’t have had the confidence to speak to an audience. His young daughter Madeline, named after Charlotte’s sister who died from a brain tumor as a teenager, has become a staple of his videos. He’s confident that exploring his own story through his art will help him raise her.

And it’s led him to other kinds of art. Thompson is learning chess and thinking about learning music.

With that said, his post career work isn’t just fiddling around with a camera and connecting with the world. The amount of money someone can make from YouTube videos varies and a Google search reveals that there’s no exact formula of views versus dollars, but people in Thompson’s subscriber range routinely make enough for it to be a full-time job.

There’s more hopes and dreams for him down the road. Thompson wants to become a speaker. He wants to create some type of program to help people with real-world issues. With football no longer in the picture, he has time to walk his daughter in her stroller and think about ways he can impact the world. And he’s good with that.