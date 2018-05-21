Dalvin Cook will be limited participant in OTAs

Everything appears on track for Dalvin Cook in his recovery from an ACL tear suffered in Week 4 last year. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Cook will take part in organized team activities this week.

“He’s done really well,” Zimmer told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero while hosting his annual football camp on Saturday. “He’s ahead of schedule. We’re excited about where he’s at.”

Cook rushed 74 times for 354 yards and caught 11 passes in his first four career games.

He was involved in offseason workouts. During workouts, trainer Eric Sugarman talked with the media and Cook is on track to be fully back by training camp.

“Dalvin has knocked the rehab out of the park,” Sugarman said. “He’s done a great job. He’s been here every day since the injury occurred post surgery and hasn’t missed a beat transitioning from Winter Park to this new beautiful facility, he’s been here every day with a smile on his face.”