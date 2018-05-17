Diggs: Contract situation will ‘figure itself out’

Appearing on NFL Network Thursday, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was asked about a potential pay day coming his way. Diggs is set to be a free agent after this season.

“On a day to day basis, I don’t really think about it,” Diggs said. “As far as how my career goes, I take it day by day and let those things figure themselves out. My job is more importantly to put the work in. You put the work in and let that stuff figure itself out. And it will. I’m 100 percent confident it will.”

Last season Diggs was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the eighth best receiver in the NFL. He caught 64 passes and quarterback Case Keenum posted a 119 rating when throwing in Diggs’ direction.

The Vikings’ receiver also talked about working out in Atlanta with new QB Kirk Cousins.

“I can tell you first hand that he’s a great guy,” Diggs said. “He’s a likable guy, he’s a guy that you want to be around. He has some great energy. I like running routes for him.”

See the entire interview here: