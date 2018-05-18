Diggs lands on PFF’s top 25 under 25 list

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus named the Minnesota Vikings’ receiving group as the best in the NFL. On Friday, the football analytics site tabbed receiver Stefon Diggs as one of the league’s best players under 25 years old.

Diggs ranked as the 15th best player. San Diego’s Joey Bosa was No. 1 on the list while Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans was the only receiver ranked higher at 11th.

PFF wrote:

Diggs has been nothing but solid during his first three years in the NFL. In 2017, he elevated his game into “very good” territory by earning the eighth-highest wide receiver grade at 85.4 overall which landed him on the PFF Top 101 for the first time. For a smaller receiver, Diggs sure has a knack for helping out his quarterback leading all receivers in contested catch rate in 2017 (64.9 percent).

Diggs caught 64 total passes last year and grabbed 67.4 percent of passes thrown his way. The former fifth-round pick is set to be a free agent after this season.

One other note from the under-25 list: Diggs was the only player named from the NFC North.