Former Vikings quarterback Josh Freeman retires

Josh Freeman will always be a part of Minnesota Vikings lore.

In 2013, the Vikings acquired Freeman from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put him to work on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. He went 20-for-53 with 190 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a 23-7 loss.

Freeman played just one more game in the NFL after that, a win for the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. He was working on a comeback in the CFL until Saturday when the Montreal Alouettes announced his decision to retire.

https://twitter.com/MTLAlouettes/status/1000386539631861760

Early in his career, Freeman was considered a franchise quarterback with Tampa Bay. In 2010, he went 10-6 with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions, but in his next 36 games he won just 12 and threw 46 TDs and 44 INTs.